Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 343,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 125,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

