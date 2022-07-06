Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,341 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 926,733 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,649.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 622 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 5,410 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 216 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.00.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 36,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.