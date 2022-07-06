Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells 3,834 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GOOG traded up $36.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,314.56. 60,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,262.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,559.61.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

