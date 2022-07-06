Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $24,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,428. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $480.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 126,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

