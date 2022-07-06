Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PDC Energy stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

