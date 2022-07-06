Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 934,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $3,140,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. 534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.
Several analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.
About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
