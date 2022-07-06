Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 934,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $3,140,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. 534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

