Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

