Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 43,144 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 3,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

