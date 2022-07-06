Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,547,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $351.20. 211,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,927. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.