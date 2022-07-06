Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 525.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.27. 1,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

