Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 169,213 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,213 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 1.09% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000.

Shares of GTO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. 3,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,415. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11.

