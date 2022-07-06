Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 752 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 339,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,339,080. The company has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

