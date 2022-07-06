Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,452 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,995. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

