Intelligent Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 528 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,361. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

