Intelligent Financial Strategies Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.1% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 484.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 64,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3,068.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

NYSE NKE opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

