Inverse Finance Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $494,656.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.53 or 0.00407439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00216876 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001108 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.