Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Stock Position Decreased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,825 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

BSJM opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

