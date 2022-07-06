Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,114 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

