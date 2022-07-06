Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IHIT opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

