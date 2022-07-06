Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of IHIT opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $10.11.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
