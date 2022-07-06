Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

