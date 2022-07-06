Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. 1,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$85.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.88.

Invesque ( TSE:IVQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$65.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Invesque Company Profile (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

