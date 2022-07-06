Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading Down 1.6%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.21. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Invesque from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.
