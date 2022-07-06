Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 98.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 54.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

