Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.7% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,589. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

