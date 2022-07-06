Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 169 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. 196,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947,434. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.