Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 669 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.41. 39,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,877. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

