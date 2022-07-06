Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 168,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 134,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,721,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 114,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.00. 131,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,408. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

