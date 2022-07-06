IOI Token (IOI) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.48 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One IOI Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular exchanges. IOI Token has a market cap of $2.48 million and $18,489.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOI Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.55 or 1.00006687 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002526 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

