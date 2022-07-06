Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 31800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$11.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.74.
About Ion Energy (CVE:ION)
