Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 31800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$11.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.74.

About Ion Energy (CVE:ION)

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

