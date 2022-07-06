iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Trimmed by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after buying an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. 32,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,122. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

