iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lifted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

