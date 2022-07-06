iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $120,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after buying an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

