iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after buying an additional 4,618,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after buying an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after buying an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after buying an additional 326,977 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 967,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,842,000 after buying an additional 23,612 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.