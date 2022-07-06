iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Position Trimmed by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,295. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03.

