iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

EFAV opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

