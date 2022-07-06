iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. 1,212,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

