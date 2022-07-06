iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned about 0.19% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,835,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after buying an additional 312,189 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,780,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,608,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,635,000 after acquiring an additional 214,582 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 575,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 132,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. 6,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,562. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $31.00.

