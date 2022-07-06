iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. 14,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,583. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
