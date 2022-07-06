iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wavelength Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.56. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $113.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

