iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 170,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.