iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 0.9% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 131,786 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 4,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

