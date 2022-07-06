iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.67

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.67 and last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 47381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,905,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,130.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,243 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,884,000 after acquiring an additional 998,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 947,100 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

