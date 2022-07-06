iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,445,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

