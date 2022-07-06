iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Wealth CMT grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. 1,998,062 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77.

