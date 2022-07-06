iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 7.5% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth CMT owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.03. 29,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

