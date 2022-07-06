iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.17% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

