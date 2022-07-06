iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 4.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $66,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IWD opened at $145.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

