iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.