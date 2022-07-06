iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

IWR stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

