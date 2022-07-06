iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,849,467. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

